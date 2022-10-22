Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $79.39 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $79,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.94. 3,531,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

