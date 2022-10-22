Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $154.78 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $154,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $11.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.77. 3,274,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,982. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day moving average is $311.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $342.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

