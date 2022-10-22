Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $159.83. 1,486,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.