Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

