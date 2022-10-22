Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Down 14.2%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating) was down 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Business, Account Solution, Vendor Solution, LIFE, Real Estate, Environment & Renewable Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Mobility, and Others segments.

