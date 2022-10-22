Mirror Protocol Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

