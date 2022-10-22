MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.80 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $86.80 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.28 or 0.27944957 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,924,429 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.