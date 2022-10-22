MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.29

MiL.k (MLK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $64.08 million and approximately $37.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

