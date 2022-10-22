Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $3.87 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00020205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and $1.09 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001283 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,627,057 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.80281826 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,228,870.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

