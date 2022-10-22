Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.48 million and $669,807.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.01423175 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005842 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021148 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.28 or 0.01632558 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.