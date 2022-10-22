MELD Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, MELD has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market cap of $62.23 million and $44,844.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,416,790,258 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01816434 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $62,416.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

