MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 625,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 285,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

