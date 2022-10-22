Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Shares Down 10.6%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 12,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Mastermind Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Mastermind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

See Also

