Mammoth Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Mammoth has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $6,518.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007203 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.57953732 USD and is up 24.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,146.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.