MagnetGold (MTG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,637.00

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $281.00 million and approximately $5,637.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

