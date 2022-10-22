Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $13,244.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

