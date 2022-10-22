Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

