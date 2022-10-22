Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.17 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $121.17 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

