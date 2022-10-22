Locus Chain One Day Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $123.17 million and $2.31 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 71.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

