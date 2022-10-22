Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

