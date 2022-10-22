Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $91.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,614,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,547,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277168 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $550.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
