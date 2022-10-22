Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,644,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,614,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295965 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $86.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
