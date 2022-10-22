Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,310.96 or 0.06820235 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $2.39 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,471,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,468,745.5994994 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,291.60603768 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,782,326.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

