Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.97 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research stock opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

