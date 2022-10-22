Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

