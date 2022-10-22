Komodo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $493,569.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $33.70 million and approximately $493,569.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00271760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00086587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,301,803 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

