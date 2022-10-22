KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.26 or 0.99954533 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.22148859 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,518,684.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

