KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.22

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. KOK has a market cap of $109.20 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.22148859 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,518,684.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

