KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.51 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $112.51 million and $1.53 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.21044399 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,820,509.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

