Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 177,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $47.41. 2,917,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,246. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.