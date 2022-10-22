Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04). 22,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($5.98).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Keystone Law Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 583.46. The company has a market capitalization of £158.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.
Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group
In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight acquired 111,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($604,150.56).
About Keystone Law Group
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
