JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.09). 26,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.75 ($1.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,131.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

