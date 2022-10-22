JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

