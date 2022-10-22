Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.56 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

