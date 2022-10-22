Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 925 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

