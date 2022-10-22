Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

