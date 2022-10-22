Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

