Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 566 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $419,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,402,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

