JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 325,928 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325,928 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.