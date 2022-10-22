JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $164.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.