JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $101.04 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

