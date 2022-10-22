Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

