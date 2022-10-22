Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,653 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,699,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,712. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.