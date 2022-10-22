Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Jabil Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of JBL opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

