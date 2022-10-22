iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. 4,513,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

