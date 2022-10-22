iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

