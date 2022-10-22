iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

