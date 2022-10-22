iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

