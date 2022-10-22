iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FM opened at $23.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

