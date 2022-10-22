iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $4,996,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 329,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 727.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.